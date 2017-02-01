Claims by a White House adviser that policymakers were in thrall to firms and NGOs who had "figured out how to get rich" by promoting the idea of climate change received a cold response in BrusselsNews
Latest Articles
Commission optimistic on climate target progressSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 1 Feb 2017
The European Commission’s assessment that the EU is on track to meet all its 2020 climate targets prompted calls for greater ambition on WednesdayNews
UN advisor questions UK’s green progress post-BrexitIsabella Kaminski, 1 Feb 2017
The UK cannot “slide backwards” on environmental protection after Brexit, a UN special rapporteur on human rights and hazardous substances has warned, raising concerns about the government’s commitmentNews
MEPs push for Arctic ban on heavy oilsJosé Rojo, 1 Feb 2017
MEPs have repeated calls for a ban on heavy-fuel oil use by ships in the Arctic in a bid to pressure EU member states into pushing for such a measure at UN levelNews
MEPs seek UK compliance with green laws after BrexitSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 31 Jan 2017
The UK will have to live up to its climate commitments and implement air pollutant limits after leaving the EU to make the Brexit deal acceptable to the European Parliament, a draft document has indicatedNews
Sweden, Denmark push for tighter REACH authorisationJosé Rojo, 31 Jan 2017
Swedish and Danish regulators have told the European Commission to tighten up the authorisation of harmful chemicals under EU legislation to ensure they are replaced with safer alternativesNews
Document Watch
Nordic Council's selection of 25 bioeconomy case studies1 Feb 2017
EMSA report on management of ship-generated waste1 Feb 2017
Fern report on NGO engagement with circular economy and forest policies1 Feb 2017
Ecofys assessment of environmental impacts of sequential cropping1 Feb 2017
European Parliament briefing on draft LULUCF regulation31 Jan 2017