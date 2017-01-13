Compromise proposals on the circular economy, which would weaken the impact of targets proposed for reducing landfilling and packaging waste, have been discussed by member state officials this weekNews
Latest Articles
EU Arctic strategy divides MEPsJosé Rojo, 16 Jan 2017
The EU’s Arctic policy has divided MEPs in two committees over how far the EU can go in demanding that strict environmental standards are set for the regionNews
Sweden plans renewable energy production boost by 2040Jacob Hederos, 13 Jan 2017
A roadmap to help Sweden achieve “100% renewable energy production by 2040” has been laid out by the country’s parliamentary energy commissionNews
Independent review backs world’s first tidal lagoon in UKJames Parsons, 13 Jan 2017
Development of a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay in the UK has been endorsed by an independent reviewNews
RDE not strict enough to stop illegal car emissions – ICCTJosé Rojo, 13 Jan 2017
The incoming Real Driving Emissions test will fail to keep all car emissions of nitrogen oxide within legal limits, despite being stricter than previous tests, transport experts have warnedNews
Commission bashes MEP’s zero-emission goal for agricultureSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 12 Jan 2017
A senior European Commission official has suggested that proposals by an industry committee MEP to aim for zero emissions from sectors such as agriculture by 2040 are unrealisticNews
Document Watch
