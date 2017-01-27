The UK has confirmed that it will withdraw its membership of Euratom, Europe’s key nuclear safety oversight body, in parallel with leaving the EUNews
MEPs challenge Commission over green farming rulesJosé Rojo, 27 Jan 2017
MEPs have threatened to block the adoption of new ‘greening’ obligations for farmers unless they are allowed to pick and choose among themNews
Figures show offshore wind remains strong – for nowDavid Burrows, 27 Jan 2017
Europe’s offshore wind capacity will double in the next four years to almost 25 gigawatts, but “there’s a question mark” beyond that, new industry figures have indicated.News
IEA urges Poland to opt for cleaner coal and renewablesDavid Burrows, 27 Jan 2017
Poland has to do more to clean up its energy sector in the face of challenging EU targets on greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency has warnedNews
Commission warned of policy ‘failure’ before dieselgateArthur Neslen, 26 Jan 2017
A top EU official sent an internal warning that the bloc's laws for limiting NOx emissions from diesel cars had been “an almost complete failure”, just weeks before the dieselgate scandal brokeNews
Brussels urges countries to stop funding incinerationSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 26 Jan 2017
The European Commission has urged member states to gradually phase out public funding for energy recovery from mixed waste in new non-binding guidelines on waste-to-energyNews
Commission decision implementing EU court ruling on the ETS cross-sectoral correction factor27 Jan 2017
JRC study on efficient district heating27 Jan 2017
JRC report on use of maps for climate-proof construction26 Jan 2017
EFSA study on assessing uncertainty with maximum residue levels26 Jan 2017
Guide to the EU's Effort Sharing Regulation26 Jan 2017