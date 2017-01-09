Parties in the Portuguese parliament have voted to condemn the Spanish government’s decision to allow a temporary localised nuclear waste storage site to be built at the Almaraz nuclear power plant close to the Portuguese borderNews
Latest Articles
-
France to launch national green label in MarchJosé Rojo, 9 Jan 2017
The French government’s environment ministry will roll out a voluntary ecolabel in March this year to help consumers identify greener productsNews
-
Paris to boost green transport in ‘year of the bike’José Rojo, 9 Jan 2017
Paris City Hall has announced plans to build a four-kilometre cycle lane in the city and ban cars from one of its most iconic squares in 2017 in a bid to reduce private transport and fight pollutionNews
-
Long-term non-ETS climate targets tabled by lead MEPSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 9 Jan 2017
National emissions reduction targets in sectors outside the EU emissions trading scheme should be strengthened and extended out to 2050, the European Parliament’s lead MEP for revising the Effort Sharing Regulation proposed on MondayNews
-
Brexit, ETS vote moved carbon price in 2016 - analystsSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 6 Jan 2017
MEPs' backing of an ambitious reform of the EU’s carbon trading scheme and the Brexit referendum shaped the carbon price chart in 2016, according to analystsNews
-
EU policy is ‘driving emissions gap between cars and trucks’José Rojo, 6 Jan 2017
Proposed legislation to reduce passenger car emissions needs to be stricter, ICCT experts have warned, because the current reforms will not address the disparity that allows cars to emit more pollution than trucksNews
Document Watch
-
Eurelectric position on the Effort Sharing Regulation9 Jan 2017
-
UKERC: Best practice in heat decarbonisation policy9 Jan 2017
-
Ecologic Institute report: Robust Review and Ratcheting Up Targets – EU Climate Policies after 20206 Jan 2017
-
German Development Institute report: Towards “Greening” Trade?6 Jan 2017
-
JRC report: Assessment of the first National Energy Efficiency Action Plans under the Energy Efficiency Directive6 Jan 2017