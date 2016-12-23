The latest version of the European Commission's criteria for endocrine disrupting chemicals has failed to gain support from member states, sending the Commission back to the drawing boardNews
Iceland criticised for ‘unsatisfactory’ policies on air quality - NAOLowana Veal, 21 Dec 2016
Iceland has failed to put in place sufficient air quality improvement policies, breaching its own legislative requirements and potentially risking public health, the country’s National Audit Office has saidNews
Consumption tax ‘could tackle’ environmental problemsIsabella Kaminski, 21 Dec 2016
Taxing consumption instead of employment would help tackle the world’s biggest environmental problems, including climate change, resource depletion and pollution, according to a studyNews
Gas industry network plan deemed recipe for stranded assetsSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 21 Dec 2016
A network development plan for EU gas system operators, released on Tuesday, is incompatible with the EU’s 30% energy efficiency target and could result in stranded assets, analysts have saidNews
Limited scope of EDC outline guidance draws criticismClaire Churchard, 21 Dec 2016
An outline of the draft guidance for identifying endocrine disrupting chemicals has been published by the European Chemical Agency and the European Food Safety AuthorityNews
EU names bisphenol A among new SVHCsGareth Simkins, 20 Dec 2016
The ubiquitous polycarbonate monomer and epoxy resin constituent bisphenol A has been formally named as a substance of very high concern under the EU REACH chemicals regimeNews
