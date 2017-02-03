The European Commission has proposed to extend its ‘stop the clock’ regime exempting long-haul flights from the EU’s emissions trading scheme, following a global deal on aviation emissionsNews
Research predicts 'crippling' market loss for oil and gasDavid Burrows, 3 Feb 2017
Oil and gas could lose a “crippling” 10% of market share to solar photovoltaic and electric vehicles within a decade, a new study has predictedNews
EU ship recycling licence ‘needed’ to fight dumpingJosé Rojo, 3 Feb 2017
Greece and Germany were the world’s “worst dumpers” of ships on south-east Asian beaches last year, according to campaigners calling for mandatory recycling licences for ships calling at EU portsNews
UK Brexit paper fails to address environmental fearsIsabella Kaminski, 3 Feb 2017
The UK government has confirmed its commitment to being a leader on climate change action after EU withdrawal but given little reassurance on wider environmental protectionNews
Greener farms set for boost in CAP reformJosé Rojo, 2 Feb 2017
The EU’s agricultural policy should prioritise payments to smaller, environmentally-friendlier farms after 2020, the European Commission suggested on ThursdayNews
Brussels rethinks process on GMO, pesticide approvalsJosé Rojo, 2 Feb 2017
Future modifications to secondary EU legislation could require a qualified majority of member states to be approved, according to changes contemplated by the European CommissionNews
