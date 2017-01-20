Diverging views among member states on the design of the post-2020 EU emissions trading scheme makes a February deal on a common position unlikely, according to sourcesNews
Latest Articles
EU scientists expose gaps in food contact material rulesJosé Rojo, 20 Jan 2017
The lack of EU legislation for certain food contact materials has led to “diverging” national rules with potential impacts on food safety and trade, European Commission scientists have warnedNews
Commission urged to safeguard lead battery exemptionsClaire Davenport, 20 Jan 2017
A large group of European trade associations has urged the European Commission to remove four lead compounds used in batteries from a list of substances that could be put out of use in the EUNews
Bioplastics ‘no magic bullet’ against pollutionJosé Rojo, 20 Jan 2017
The EU should adopt mandatory sustainability criteria for bioplastics as they may yet prove to be a “false solution” to plastic pollution, five campaign groups have warnedNews
MEPs set to vote for more ambition in circular economySusanna Ala-Kurikka, 19 Jan 2017
An emerging deal among the European Parliament’s political groups on the circular economy package suggests higher recycling targets may survive next week’s voteNews
Portugal complains to Brussels over Spanish nuclear plantRichard Weyndling, 19 Jan 2017
Portugal has asked the European Commission to act against a planned nuclear waste storage facility at Spain’s Almaraz nuclear plant near the Portuguese borderNews
Document Watch
Innovation and research roadmap for energy transition20 Jan 2017
Nordic Council report on a global chemicals framework post-202020 Jan 2017
Eurelectric position on waste and landfill directives20 Jan 2017
EU-US report on TTIP progress18 Jan 2017
EU-funded report on policies to accelerate eco-innovation uptake18 Jan 2017