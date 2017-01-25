This year is set to be crucial in defining the EU’s agricultural policy with the launch of the reform of the flagship policy beyond 2020 and negotiations on controversial new greening obligations on farmersNews
Latest Articles
-
EU's 2030 CO2 target could deliver only 23% cuts - NGOsSusanna Ala-Kurikka, 26 Jan 2017
The EU may only headed for 23% emissions cuts by 2030 in sectors outside of the emissions trading scheme, far below the proposed 30% target, due to ‘flexibilities’, NGOs have calculatedNews
-
Europe needs focus on climate adaptation, official warnsRobert Hodgson, 25 Jan 2017
Europe needs to focus on adapting to climate change as it is moving rapidly towards the 2°C warming limit agreed under the Paris Agreement, a senior European Commission official has saidNews
-
MEPs split over long-term non-ETS goalsJosé Rojo, 25 Jan 2017
Talks at the European Parliament have revealed divisions over whether countries should face emission goals all the way to 2050 under the proposed new Effort Sharing RegulationNews
-
EU power emissions down as coal declines – reportJosé Rojo, 25 Jan 2017
A “huge move” from coal to gas-powered electricity last year was the main driver of a 4.5% drop in emissions from the EU power sector, a new analysis suggested on WednesdayNews
-
Businesses want EU waste targets in UK lawbookArthur Neslen, 24 Jan 2017
Business leaders from Jaguar Landrover and Ikea have told ENDS that they want to see binding recycling targets in the EU's waste package transposed into UK law before BrexitNews
Document Watch
-
Report on supplier CO2 reductions in 201624 Jan 2017
-
Commission fitness check of EU chemical customs inventory24 Jan 2017
-
European Parliament policy update on new national emission ceilings24 Jan 2017
-
Energy regulators’ position on EU clean energy proposals24 Jan 2017
-
ICCT analysis of the proposed new EU directive on renewables23 Jan 2017